REPORT: Cocoa Brown Forced To Flee With Her Kid, Pets As Fire Quickly Engulfed Entire Home

Cocoa Brown’s Georgia home was engulfed in fire Sunday, TMZ reported.

The actress and comedian known for her roles in “For Better or Worse” was left without a home for herself and her young son after a fire destroyed their house, according to TMZ. The cause of the fire is believed to be a lit candle that accidentally fell onto clothing.

Despite Brown’s efforts with a fire extinguisher, the fire rapidly spread throughout the property. The incident forced her to flee with her son and pets in tow. They safely escaped the scene carrying nothing but the clothes they were wearing, the outlet reported.

Actress Cocoa Brown’s Georgia Home Burns Down, GoFundMe Started for Help | Click to read more 👇 https://t.co/5Sw5Ks4oyu — TMZ (@TMZ) February 20, 2024

In the wake of this tragedy, Brown’s friends have rallied support and launched a GoFundMe campaign to help her recover. Setting a goal of $50,000, the fundraiser attracted over $37,000 in donations within the first 24 hours.

“Today, our community was shaken by the devastating news of Cocoa Brown and her son Phoenix losing their home in a fire,” the GoFundMe stated. “Cocoa, a beacon of joy in our lives through her incredible comedy, now faces an unimaginable challenge as she and her son must rebuild their lives from scratch. While we’re grateful to hear that they are safe, the road ahead is undoubtedly daunting.” (RELATED:Stunt Performer Mike Massa Sets Himself On Fire During Hollywood Strike)

Cocoa Brown has made notable appearances on various entertainment platforms. She starred in the documentary “Dying Laughing” on Netflix with well-known personalities like Jamie Foxx and Jerry Seinfeld, according to IMDB. She led the “Shaquille O’Neal: All-Star Comedy Jam” on Showtime and played significant roles in “American Crime Story: People v. OJ Simpson” on FX, and “Soul Man” on TV Land. Brown’s film credits include “Ted 2” and “Lakeview Terrace.”