REPORT: Faulty GPS Foiled Hamas Plan To Take Over Israeli Prison On Oct. 7

Hamas planned to storm Shikma prison in the Israeli city of Ashkelon and release the Palestinian prisoners in the maximum security facility Oct. 7, Asharq Al-Awsat reported Tuesday.

The plot to free hundreds of prisoners was foiled due to a GPS and mapping error that led the entire 23-manned group assigned with the task in the wrong direction, sources close to the Palestinian factions in the Gaza Strip told the London-based Arabic outlet. (RELATED: Some International Aid Agency Employees Were Involved In Kidnapping Operations During Oct 7 Massacre, Israel Says)

Asharq Al-Awsat Exclusive: Technical Error Foiled #Hamas Plan to Attack Ashkelon Prison on Oct. 7https://t.co/lKmT29RNB7 — Asharq Al-Awsat English (@aawsat_eng) February 20, 2024

Hamas‘ plan also relied on a prisoner’s revolt from members of the terror organization, the outlet reported. Hamas was counting on a signal from its predesignated group to begin destruction of the main gate and security posts of the prison with explosives, rocket fire and anti-tank missiles, sources told Asharq Al-Awsat.

While the group headed off to Ashkelon, it was misdirected to Kibbutz Yad Mordechai, where they fought with Israeli security forces, according to the outlet. The group, however, compounded their mistake and never made it to Ashkelon. Instead, they moved southward and became bogged down in fighting in Sderot and kibbutz Zikim, the outlet reported.

Ashkelon is a city of around 132,557 people and located approximately eight miles from the Gaza border fence. The prison is even a few miles closer to the border given that it is located in the southeastern part of Ashkelon.

Hamas killed some 1,200 people on Oct. 7 and took over 200 others hostage.