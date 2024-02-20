Waterspout Flings Debris All Over In Key West During Insane Weather Event

Footage shared Monday showed a waterspout flinging debris throughout a cliffside community in Key West, Florida, during a bizarre weekend of weather for the sunshine state.

The video shows an enormous waterspout ripping over the ocean in Key West, flinging debris throughout the skies and dancing across the water like a ballet based on the “Fast & Furious” franchise. If someone has the necessary computer skills, some of the debris is ripped around in such a fascinating fashion that it almost looks like a bunch of UFOs flying all over.

A waterspout was spotted tossing debris into the air in Key West on Sunday. pic.twitter.com/HzUzNmB78E — AccuWeather (@accuweather) February 19, 2024

Saturday through Monday were strange days of weather for Key West, with the National Weather Service (NWS) issuing a special marine warning for wind, steep waves and waterspout activity, which seemed unending. NWS later confirmed a tornado moved across Cudjoe Key through Torch Keys, causing some damage, but nothing as destructive as previous Florida-based tornadoes.

A confirmed tornado moved across Cudjoe Key through the Torch Keys today. Ryan Burke captured this video as it moved through Cudjoe Bay, and David Dale McCue observed damage on Cudjoe. A team from @NWSKeyWest went to survey the damage, and a storm report will be available soon. pic.twitter.com/SUv65Aa3ms — NWS Key West (@NWSKeyWest) February 19, 2024

Thankfully, no injuries were reported, according to Weather.com. The damage was centered on homes in the Venture Out Resort. (RELATED: You’ll Never Fly Again After Learning What Really Happened With Alaska Airliner’s Door Explosion)

⚠️ TURN AROUND DON’T DROWN ⚠️ Heavy rain flooded streets in Hollywood Beach, Florida, on February 18, as the National Weather Service (NWS) issued a hazardous weather outlook for parts of the state. Credit: pbyrond via Storyful pic.twitter.com/E8ALXE2TYj — WeatherBug (@WeatherBug) February 19, 2024

Further north, NWS called it “one of those rare days in East Central Florida” where forecasters could comfortably say “it’s raining everywhere.” Other videos shared online show rain flooding the streets of Hollywood Beach, Florida, throughout Saturday.