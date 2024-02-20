Editorial

Waterspout Flings Debris All Over In Key West During Insane Weather Event

Screenshot/Twitter/AccuWeather/TMX/BradDingess,PattyMcCannBrueckman

Footage shared Monday showed a waterspout flinging debris throughout a cliffside community in Key West, Florida, during a bizarre weekend of weather for the sunshine state.

The video shows an enormous waterspout ripping over the ocean in Key West, flinging debris throughout the skies and dancing across the water like a ballet based on the “Fast & Furious” franchise. If someone has the necessary computer skills, some of the debris is ripped around in such a fascinating fashion that it almost looks like a bunch of UFOs flying all over.

Saturday through Monday were strange days of weather for Key West, with the National Weather Service (NWS) issuing a special marine warning for wind, steep waves and waterspout activity, which seemed unending. NWS later confirmed a tornado moved across Cudjoe Key through Torch Keys, causing some damage, but nothing as destructive as previous Florida-based tornadoes.

Thankfully, no injuries were reported, according to Weather.com. The damage was centered on homes in the Venture Out Resort. (RELATED: You’ll Never Fly Again After Learning What Really Happened With Alaska Airliner’s Door Explosion)

Further north, NWS called it “one of those rare days in East Central Florida” where forecasters could comfortably say “it’s raining everywhere.” Other videos shared online show rain flooding the streets of Hollywood Beach, Florida, throughout Saturday.