‘Get Out The Way’: Tim Scott Calls On Nikki Haley To Drop Out Of Race For The Good Of America

Republican South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott on Monday called on former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley to drop out of the 2024 presidential race for the good of the United States.

Former President Donald Trump is beating Haley by large margins in major Super Tuesday states like Texas, California, North Carolina, Virginia, Alabama, Massachusetts, Tennessee and Oklahoma, according to multiple polls. Scott said Haley has no chance of winning and should drop out so the country can prioritize taking on Biden during an interview with Fox News host and former White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany. (RELATED: One Of Nikki Haley’s Main Arguments Against Trump Doesn’t Hold Water)

WATCH:

“Sometimes you wake up on Monday morning and you realize that the race is already gone, the best thing you can do is within 24 hours is to get out the way,” Scott said. “I hope that happens. Listen, Nikki Haley has run the best race she could run and lately her campaign has been descending, honestly. It’s desperation that you feel coming from her camp. When you feel that kind of desperation, that means the race is already over and the leading person, Nikki Haley herself, has to come to realization. She has to realize that this race is over.”

“It is best for the country, not just our party, it is best for America that we focus on Joe Biden, and frankly, on Monday morning, February 25, we’re going there either way, but we would love to have her as a part of that team,” Scott added.

Haley is down by massive margins against Trump and trails President Joe Biden by nine points in a head-to-head matchup against him in Texas, according to a Monday University of Texas/Texas Politics Project poll. Haley’s campaign did not immediately respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

