New Poll Finds Nikki Haley Losing To Biden In Red State

A Monday poll found former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley losing to President Joe Biden in the red state of Texas, but indicated former President Donald Trump would handily win.

Haley is down by nine points in a head-to-head matchup against the president, with 21% of the registered voters in Texas saying they’d back “someone else” and 8% saying they “haven’t thought about it enough to have an opinion,” according to a University of Texas/Texas Politics Project poll. The same survey found Trump leading Biden by seven points in the red state, which he won in both 2016 and 2020.

In a head-to-head matchup between the current and former president, only 7% said they’d support “someone else” and 4% said they “haven’t thought about it enough to have an opinion,” the poll found. (RELATED: One Of Nikki Haley’s Main Arguments Against Trump Doesn’t Hold Water)

The former president’s lead grew to nine points when third-party candidates were on the ballot, the poll found. Independent Robert F. Kennedy Jr. received 6% support in the five-way matchup, followed by “Justice For All Party” candidate Cornel West at 3% and Green Party candidate Jill Stein at 2%.

The University of Texas/Texas Politics Project poll surveyed 1,200 self-identifying registered voters in Texas between Feb. 2 and Feb. 12 with a margin of error of plus or minus 2.83%.

Trump led Haley 80% to 9% among likely Republican primary voters in Texas, with several other candidates included who have suspended their campaigns, according to the poll. Texas’ GOP primary will take place on Super Tuesday, which is on March 5 when over a dozen states will hold their respective nominating contests.

A Morning Consult poll released Feb. 7 found Trump beating the former ambassador by large margins in major Super Tuesday states like Texas, California, North Carolina, Virginia, Alabama, Massachusetts, Tennessee and Oklahoma. The former president held leads ranging from 41 to 77 points against Haley.

Trump has already notched big victories in the nominating contests for Iowa, New Hampshire, the U.S. Virgin Islands and Nevada. Haley lost to the “None of These Candidates” option in the Feb. 7 Nevada primary, and is down by over 30 points in the RealClearPolitics (RCP) average against Trump for her home state primary in South Carolina on Saturday.

The former president is currently leading Biden by 1.1 points for a head-to-head matchup in the RCP average compared to the former ambassador‘s 3.6 points. Trump has already beaten Biden in over 100 surveys this cycle, while Haley has led in 18.

Trump continues to lead Biden in the polls as voters largely express discontent with the president’s handling of immigration and the economy.

The campaigns for Haley, Trump and Biden did not immediately respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s requests for comment.

