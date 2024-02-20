Social Media Star Sobs Uncontrollably After Being Sentenced To 60 Years For Child Abuse

A judge sentenced social media star and parenting vlogger Ruby Franke and her business partner, Jodi Hildebrandt, to up to 60 years in prison for child abuse, Tuesday.

Franke, the former “momfluencer” and host of the YouTube show “8 Passengers,” has been ordered to serve four consecutive counts of one to 15 years, the maximum sentence she can receive under Utah sentencing guidelines, according to Page Six. Franke and Hildebrandt pleaded guilty in December, and Franke admitted to torturing her children by starving them and holding their heads underwater, according to the outlet.

The two women were arrested on Aug. 30 after Franke’s 12-year-old son climbed out of a window and ran to a neighbor to tell them about the abuse he had endured, according to ABC News.

Franke later admitted to using handcuffs on his wrists and ankles and then using a rope to connect the two sets, so his “arms and lower legs were lifted off the ground,” according to Page Six.

Before receiving her sentence, Franke said, “for the past four years, I’ve chosen to follow counsel and guidance that has led me into a dark delusion. My distorted version of reality went largely unchecked as I would isolate from anyone who challenged me,” according to ABC News.

“I was led to believe that this world was an evil place filled with cops who control, hospitals that injure, government agencies that brainwash, church leaders who lie and lust, husbands who refuse to protect and children who need abuse,” she said.

Franke wept uncontrollably as she was sentenced in court.

“I am humbled and willing to serve a prison sentence for as long as I need,” the 42-year-old told the judge.

“I am committed to unlearning my toxic behavior,” she said.

Hildebrandt was issued the same sentence, as the judge reportedly told her she “terrorized” the children.

“I sincerely loved these children. One of the reasons I didn’t go to trial is I didn’t want them to relive this,” Hildebrandt said, according to Page Six. (RELATED: Authorities Investigate Reality TV Star For Child Neglect: REPORT)

The actual amount of time Franke spends in jail will be determined by the Utah Board of Pardons and Parole, according to ABC News.