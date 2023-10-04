Authorities Investigate Reality TV Star For Child Neglect: REPORT

Police and Child Protective Services are reportedly investigating reality television star Jenelle Evans and her husband, David Eason, for child neglect, according to TMZ.

Eason and the “Teen Mom” star are reportedly under the microscope after their 14-year-old son, Jace, went missing at least three times in recent weeks. A missing person’s report was filed during the last week of September when Jace’s whereabouts were unknown, and his family became alarmed, according to TMZ. Jace has since alleged that Eason assaulted him.

Law enforcement officers noted Jace has disappeared from his home too many times for the situation to be ignored, according to TMZ. When Jace was located at the end of September, following the missing person’s report, he reportedly had visible marks on his neck and arm that quickly became a concern for officials.

Those close to the matter noted that the alleged assault on Jace apparently took place at someone else’s residence, TMZ reported.

It is believed that Child Protective Services is now in possession of Ring Camera footage from that home, which they are viewing for possible evidence, according to TMZ. (RELATED: Child Protective Services Investigates Rapper After Stripper Video Surfaces: REPORT)

There has been no official confirmation of the abuse at this time, but the investigation continues to unfold with the possibility of serious charges looming, according to TMZ. It is unclear where Jace is staying at this time.