Video Appears To Show Illegal Migrants Attacking Cops At Randall’s Island Shelter

Video appeared to show illegal migrants attacking New York City Police Department (NYPD) officers at a Randall’s Island shelter.

A man wearing a white t-shirt and dark pants was seen engaging in a physical altercation Thursday with NYPD around 11 a.m. after officers responded to reports of a disturbance at the shelter, the New York Post (NYP) reported.

NYPD officers assaulted – again. https://t.co/wj0QtboDzG — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) February 20, 2024

A large crowd gathered as the man appeared to fight with NYPD officers, footage appeared to show. Some bystanders appeared to join the fight, including an individual who seemingly hit a female cop in the head with a backpack.

Police said the man was engaged in an argument with a security guard when they arrived at the scene, the NYP reported. The suspect was reportedly removed from the shelter following the apparent confrontation between NYPD officers and migrants captured on video.

“Upon arrival officers observed a male who was involved in a verbal dispute with security and acting in a disorderly fashion,” an NYPD spokesperson told the outlet.

Video showed the suspect being held down and handcuffed by police. Umayro, a migrant from Kyrgzstan who witnessed the incident, informed the NYP there was allegedly “lots of yelling and fighting” but could not identify the cause of the apparent fight.

“Two men started fighting and when the cops tried to intervene that’s when people started hurling bottles and bags,” Umayro reportedly relayed.

Akmaral Satybaldieva, another migrant from Kyrgyzstan, expressed fear for her safety at Randall’s Island, according to the NYP. She told the outlet violence like the apparent brawl caught on video is a common occurrence at the site. (RELATED: Illegal Migrant ‘Theft Groups’ Target Small Town)

“I want to run from this place as fast as I can. Everyday there’s fights. It’s not safe and people can just steal your things,” Satybaldieva reportedly said.

“The person was removed from the premises. No injuries were reported,” authorities stated, according to the outlet. Law enforcement is reportedly investigating.