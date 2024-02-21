It’s Time For Your Annual Weather Outlook For 2024. Surprising No One, It Ain’t Great

A forecast published Tuesday detailed how the U.S. might be able to go through a “super-charged” hurricane season in 2024.

Apparently there are already “serious and growing concerns” about hurricane season this year thanks to the impending colder-than-normal La Niña weather cycle and warmer waters across the Atlantic, according to AccuWeather meteorologist Jonathan Porter. La Niña is the reverse of El Niño, which the U.S. experienced throughout 2023 and is still dealing with in 2024.

Hurricane season doesn’t technically start until June 1, but apparently the signals are already in place for a pretty heavy year. “The second half of the hurricane season is likely to be very active, as conditions will be more favorable for tropical systems,” AccuWeather’s long-range expert Paul Pastelok noted in the forecast.

Key factors are aligning for a potentially super-charged hurricane season in the Atlantic this year. https://t.co/kQzuRU42sv pic.twitter.com/efX180e0Ti — AccuWeather (@accuweather) February 20, 2024

But since La Niña is supposed to make temperatures colder than normal, why are they still hot af? (RELATED: Get Ready For A Category 6 Hurricane, But Not In The Way You Think)

Temperatures in the Atlantic in mid-February were the same as they’re expected to be mid-July, so there’s also a risk that the first major storm system might arrive before June 1. But this also happened in 2023, oddly enough, during a reverse weather pattern to what we’re expecting this year. Weird.

Anyway, because of these shockingly higher-than-normal water temperatures and the expected La Niña cycle, places like Texas might be at huge risk of a “direct impact” storm in 2024. A full forecast for 2024’s hurricane season won’t be available until the end of March, but I would start preparing now … just in case!