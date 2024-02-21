Andy McCarthy Says FBI Informant Is Not ‘Lynchpin’ In Biden Case

Former assistant U.S. attorney Andy McCarthy said Wednesday on Fox News that the FBI’s Hunter Biden source is not the “lynchpin” in the impeachment proceedings against President Joe Biden that Democrats are trying to make him out to be.

The Department of Justice (DOJ) stated Alexander Smirnov, the FBI source who claimed Hunter Biden and Joe Biden were engaged in corrupt activity with Burisma was an informant with Russian intelligence officers. Smirnov was arrested for lying to the FBI on Feb. 14. Special counsel David Weiss and his team state that Smirnov said he met with unnamed Russians in 2023.

Smirnov told the FBI in 2020 that Burisma executives arranged $5 million payments to both Hunter and Joe while Biden was then-vice president. This claim contradicted claims made by Biden that he was not involved in his son’s business dealings. These allegations later appeared in the FD-1023 form.

“So let’s talk a little bit about that move by Weiss who hasn’t been aggressive against the Bidens but suddenly has undercut one of the main tenants of the case that Republicans have built against the Biden business ventures. (RELATED: Dem Promoters Of Debunked Steele Dossier Suddenly Indignant That FBI’s Hunter Source Was Possible Russian Spy)

“I still think … that Weiss’ main job here is to protect President Biden. He went a long time without charging Hunter, then tried to disappear the case on a sweetheart plea deal. He’s only charged Hunter in the two cases because he didn’t get away with that. But when he plead the tax indictment against Hunter, he took pains to keep President Biden’s name out of it even though the income that Hunter got was from exploiting his relationship with the president. So I’m always skeptical about whatever Weiss does in this case because of what his track record is,” McCarthy explained.

McCarthy then said that he thinks it is “unfortunate” that “the Republicans in the house teed it up this way.”

“I don’t think he’s a lynchpin of the Burisma angle of their investigation. They had immense evidence that there was corrupt activity involved in that before hearing that there was an FBI informant who said that there was $10 million in bribes. and Smirnov information about that was not – is not connected to what the House Republicans already had about Burisma,” he continued. “I think the Democrats are trying to spread the idea that he’s the key to the case because now that his testimony is obviously been knocked down by the false statements charges, that makes it looks like the case collapses. But It doesn’t for example disappear the $24 million that went into the Biden’s coffers from agents of corrupt and anti-American governments. Secondly, this whole business about whether Russian disinformation, I think this is a very peculiar complaint. There’s stuff in there at the end that said Smirnov was told that Hunter stayed in a place in Kiev that the Russians had wired. There are no charges in the indictment or the complaint that relate to that information. It’s like they just threw that in at the end.”

While Smirnov’s testimony may be discredited, other witnesses provided testimony regarding the alleged influence scheme, Hunter Biden’s laptop contains key evidence and a web of bank records and shell companies detail business dealings.