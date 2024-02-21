Video Shows ‘Wing Coming Apart’ On Plane During Emergency Landing

Video captured Monday by a passenger on a United Airlines flight appeared to show the plane’s “wing coming apart” during an emergency landing.

The right wing of a Boeing 757-200 jet flying from San Francisco appeared to shred as the aircraft stopped short of its Boston destination, according to WCVB.

“Just about to land in Denver with the wing coming apart on the plane,” Kevin Clarke, the passenger on the plane at the time of the incident, said in the video he captured.

“It came apart when we took off in San Francisco, and we’re just about on the ground. Can’t wait for this flight to be over,” Clarke said. “They’ve got another plane waiting for us. Touchdown any second, and the nightmare will be over.”

Flight 354 successfully landed in Denver at 5:28 p.m. after being diverted by the damaged wing, United Airlines confirmed, according to the outlet. The plane’s 165 passengers reportedly arrived several hours late to Boston on a different plane Tuesday morning at 2:45 a.m. (RELATED: ‘We Have An Emergency’: Plane Forced To Land After Losing Door During Flight)

“Wheels up, and I hear this incredible loud vibration like I’ve never heard,” Clarke said, according to WCVB. “It was like, what was that?“

The impacted plane was a 29-year-old Boeing 757 that debuted as a service aircraft with Continental Airlines in 1994, online records showed, according to the outlet.

In a similar incident, passengers aboard a Delta Air Lines Boeing 757 were forced to take a replacement flight in January after the plane’s nose wheels came loose and rolled away during takeoff preparations.