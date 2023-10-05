Video Shows Massive FedEx Jet Making Smokey Crash Landing At Tennessee Airport

Cameras captured the moment a FedEx Boeing 757 crash landed in a plume of smoke in Chattanooga, Tennessee, after a landing gear malfunction Wednesday.

Notified ahead of the landing at 11:04 p.m., emergency authorities rushed to Chattanooga Regional Airport and awaited the plane’s arrival, according to a Chattanooga Fire Department (CFD) X post.

Staged and ready, they watched the plane crash land before sliding off the runway in a plume of smoke, the CFD noted.

The plane “came to a rest between the runway and Jubilee Drive in the safety area,” CFD said.

All three aboard managed to safely escape the plane, and a fire failed to break out, per CFD.

“FedEx Express Flight 1376 from Chattanooga to Memphis experienced an issue just after takeoff on Wednesday evening,” FedEx said in a statement obtained by ABC News. “Our crew is safe and any additional questions should be referred to the NTSB,” the statement concluded.

The FedEx Plane that skidded off the runway at the Chattanooga Metropolitan Airport last night. All 3 on board the plane were able to walk away uninjured. CFD says that a landing gear failure was the cause of the crash.

The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) confirmed they are investigating the incident.

Malfunctions including landing gear issues have been associated with emergency or crash landings before. (RELATED: Insane Images Show Passenger Plane After It Flipped Upside Down On Runway)

A Cessna Citation jet in March made an emergency landing in Tampa after losing a part of its wing mid-air. An MD-82 jetliner in June 2022 crash landed in Miami after a landing gear malfunction.