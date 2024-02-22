REPORT: Billionaire Republican Donor Family Could Be Acquiring A Piece Of The Nets

The billionaire Republican donor Koch family is in talks to acquire a minority stake in BSE Global, the parent company of the Brooklyn Nets, Bloomberg reported Thursday afternoon.

Julia Koch, wife of the family’s patriarch Charles Koch, is reportedly trying to acquire 10% of the company to share with her three children, according to Sportico.

Breaking: Billionaire Julia Koch is in talks to acquire about 10% of Brooklyn Nets parent BSE Global, according to multiple people familiar with the negotiations. Koch, who was married to late billionaire David Koch, is looking to invest alongside her three children. pic.twitter.com/jKvrWa39Wa — Sportico (@Sportico) February 22, 2024

Charles Koch has a listed net worth of $64.8 billion, making him the 22nd richest person in the world, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.

Nets owner and chairman Joe Tsai acquired 49% of the Nets for $1 billion in 2018 and acquired the remaining portion, along with the Nets’ home arena, the Barclays Center, for $1.35 billion in 2019.

The Alibaba founder has recently been looking for a minority investor to take a piece of the franchise, according to Bloomberg.

The Koch family has a finger in virtually every pie, as their vast network of holding companies is involved in industries including oil, resin, glass, cattle, fertilizers, minerals and robotics, according to Investopedia.

Republicans have criticized the Kochs for targeting certain Republicans by funding their opponents in elections and taking notable positions against former President Trump’s policies.

Most recently AFP Action, an outbranch of the sprawling Koch Network’s political apparatus, endorsed Nikki Haley in November.