Brooklyn Nets Fire Head Coach Jacque Vaughn Amid Downhill Season

Jacque Vaughn is no more!

Making the announcement Monday, the Brooklyn Nets fired their head coach.

After the franchise broke away from Steve Nash, they handed the keys to Vaughn, who took over leadership starting in the 2022-23 season. Just days later, he had his interim status removed.

By the All-Star break, Vaughn only managed to put together a 21-33 record for the Nets, which triggered them to make the move of firing their skipper. (RELATED: ‘Uncomfortable With Praise’: LeBron James Tells Straight-Up Lie About Not Wanting ‘Farewell Tour’)

“This was an incredibly difficult decision, but one we feel is in the best interest of the team going forward,” said Brooklyn general manager Sean Marks in an official statement. “Jacque has represented this organization with exemplary character and class for the past eight years.

An interim head coach will be named in the “near future,” according to the team.

Holy hell, the Brooklyn Nets are a mess.

At one time, they had the trio of Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving and James Harden, with Nash as their head coach, but found a way to screw it up in such historic fashion.

And on top of that, you now have their inner-city rival New York Knicks out here doing their thing, not only taking over NYC, but making a legitimate march to the NBA Finals through the Eastern Conference.

Who would’ve thought we would be saying this down the road when the Nets originally formed their superteam?