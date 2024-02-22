‘Not Difficult’: GOP House Candidate Takes Matters Into Her Own Hands And Repairs Hole At Border With Wire 

A Republican congressional candidate described how Border Patrol agents reacted when she brought 400 feet of razor wire purchased from Home Depot to repair a border barrier Thursday.

Kate Monroe, who is running for the House seat held by Democratic Rep. Mike Levin of California, posted a video on X, formerly known as Twitter, showing the gap in the border barrier she intended to repair Wednesday. She told Fox News host Laura Ingraham about the reaction from Border Patrol agents on the scene when she informed them of her intentions. (RELATED: ‘There Are Terror Threats Coming Across The … Border’: DCNF Reporter Discusses Terrorist Caught In Minnesota)

“I told them exactly why I was there, I said I’m here to secure that hole in the border, I saw it on ‘60 Minutes’ and I said how in the hell have we not secured this little bitty hole,” Monroe told Ingraham about the trip to the border. “This doesn’t seem that difficult. When they realized who I was and that I was running for Congress as a Republican, they pointed me exactly where to go. I said, ‘You guys stay here and baby-sit those 60 migrants that are waiting on their bus and their plane tickets and I will go secure the border since you are not allowed.’”

WATCH:



United States Customs and Border Protection (CBP) has reported more than 6.6 million encounters of illegal immigrants since the start of fiscal year 2021.

“I mean, there was at some point there was 500 to 1,000 coming through per day, that’s just one of three holes,” Monroe, an ex-Marine and founder of a charity helping veterans according to her campaign site, told Ingraham. “Tomorrow, actually, we are going to go find the other two holes and patch them up as well. Why stop with one hole? As you can see, migrants are in all over the world, the illegal aliens are flooding our borders like it’s nothing.”

Republican Gov. Greg Abbott of Texas and the Biden administration have been locked in ongoing legal battles as the state seeks to halt illegal immigration across its border with Mexico. Abbott issued a defiant statement after the Supreme Court ruled in January the Biden administration could cut concertina wire placed by the state on the border in which he said the National Guard was among agencies erecting barriers.

“This is the United States of America,” Ingraham said, fighting off laughter. “We… we have to have a congressional candidate go to the Home Depot and get some razor wire. I mean, you can’t… it would be really hilarious if this wasn’t our country at stake.”

