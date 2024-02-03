‘There Are Terror Threats Coming Across The … Border’: DCNF Reporter Discusses Al-Shabaab Member Caught In Minnesota

A Daily Caller News Foundation reporter warned “terror threats” have crossed the U.S. border during a Saturday morning appearance on Newsmax.

A member of al-Shabaab, a radical Islamic terrorist group based out of Somalia, was captured in Minnesota in January after being released into the United States following an initial detention at the U.S.-Mexico border, according to a memo obtained by the DCNF. DCNF Investigative Reporter Jennie Taer discussed the memo with “Wake Up America” weekend hosts Sarah Williamson and Michael Graham. (RELATED: ‘A Real Problem’: Fox News Host Reacts To DCNF Report On Terrorist Who Was Caught, Released Into US By Biden Admin)

“We exclusively reported earlier this week that an al-Shabaab terrorist had made their way through the southern border, was caught by Border Patrol in March, was actually released after they determined he was a mismatch which was completely incorrect,” Taer told Williamson and Graham.

WATCH:



“He was not a mismatch on the terror watch list and ICE found that out in January and they just a few days ago nabbed this guy in Minnesota. So, absolutely there are terror threats coming across the southern border and Border Patrol was also warned in a memo that we obtained earlier after the Oct. 7 terrorist attack that there could be Hamas, Palestinian Islamic Jihad and Hezbollah terrorists crossing,” Taer continued.

House Majority Whip Tom Emmer of Minnesota demanded an explanation about the incident Friday from Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas.

Taer previously reported that CBP’s San Diego Field Office Intelligence Division sent out a memo in October warning that the radical Islamic terrorist groups Hamas, Hezbollah and Palestinian Islamic Jihad could enter the United States via the U.S.-Mexico border.

United States Customs and Border Protection (CBP) reported over 302,000 illegal immigrants came across the U.S.-Mexico border in December after nearly 380,000 illegal immigrants have been encountered at the U.S.-Mexico border during the first two months fiscal year 2024, which started Oct. 1, according to data released by the agency. CBP also reported 2,045,838 encounters in fiscal year 2023, 2,206,436 in fiscal year 2022 and 1,659,206 in fiscal year 2021.

All content created by the Daily Caller News Foundation, an independent and nonpartisan newswire service, is available without charge to any legitimate news publisher that can provide a large audience. All republished articles must include our logo, our reporter’s byline and their DCNF affiliation. For any questions about our guidelines or partnering with us, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.