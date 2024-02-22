‘The View’ Co-Hosts Can Barely Contain Their Laughter About Biden’s Dog Biting Two Dozen Secret Service Agents

“The View” co-hosts could barely contain their laughter about a report that President Joe Biden’s German Shepherd had bit at least two dozen Secret Service agents.

New documents found that at least 24 agents have been bitten by Commander, the Biden family’s dog, since his arrival at the White House. The newly released report emerged several months after Commander left the White House over 11 reported biting incidents.

The co-hosts could barely even keep it together as they discussed the dog’s attacks.

“A Secret Service report … was just released about a Biden family member …,” co-host Whoopi Goldberg began, desperately holding back laughter, “who’s caused a lot of controversy at the White House. Their dog. His name is Commander. The report found that there at least — 24 incidents of him biting folks!”

The co-hosts then fawned over a photograph of Commander. Co-host Sara Haines pondered how the dog lasted in the White House after several bites despite states having laws about singular bites. (RELATED: KJP Says Biden’s Dog Commander Bites Because White House Is Too Stressful)

“All you have to do is look at him! Look at him! I’m walking. I’m walking here,” Goldberg continued.

“Listen to his name! Commander, he’s in charge!” co-host Sunny Hostin said.

“I’m gonna bite your ass!” Goldberg added.

Hostin suggested Commander’s biting habits are “innate,” arguing some dogs’ behavior is simply in their nature. Co-host Alyssa Farah Griffin said any dog can learn to behave with the right training and love from their owners.

Dog trainers told the Daily Caller the president is the only one who can get Commander under control. One suggested the dog appears to be lacking “some direction” and “good leadership.”