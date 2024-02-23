Elise Stefanik Says US ‘Allowing’ Hostile Countries To ‘Brainwash’ Next Generation

Republican Rep. Elise Stefanik of New York said that the United States is allowing hostile foreign countries to “brainwash” college students.

Stefanik told WMAL talk show host and Daily Caller Editorial Director Vince Coglianese that while her questioning of then-Harvard President Claudine Gay about anti-Semitism on campus garnered headlines, there was another matter that didn’t get attention. Gay announced she would resign her position as president of Harvard University following multiple allegations of plagiarism and fallout from her testimony. (RELATED: ‘Her Presidency Was Untenable’: Elise Stefanik Says ‘Morally Bankrupt’ Testimony Led To Harvard President’s Downfall)

“We’re allowing our adversaries to spew their propaganda and attempt to brainwash our next generation of students when it comes to what we’re seeing in the rise of antisemitism on campuses,” Stefanik told Coglianese. “I’m very concerned of Qatar money going into Middle Eastern studies departments, and one of the questions I asked the president of Harvard, now former president, that did not get as much media coverage but was very, very important, is account for your foreign dollars, how much.”

LISTEN:



“She would not answer the question,” Stefanik said.

Qatar has donated $4.7 billion to American colleges and universities from 2001 to 2021, according to the National Association of Scholars.

“House Republicans passed a bill called the Deterrent Act, which lowers the threshold to $50,000 for any foreign contribution they have to make that publicly available,” Stefanik continued. “So there needs to be accountability and transparency, it’s is very common sense.”

There were a number of pro-Palestinian protests on college campuses after the Oct. 7 Hamas terrorist attack on Israel.

All content created by the Daily Caller News Foundation, an independent and nonpartisan newswire service, is available without charge to any legitimate news publisher that can provide a large audience. All republished articles must include our logo, our reporter’s byline and their DCNF affiliation. For any questions about our guidelines or partnering with us, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.