New Absolutely Massive Anaconda Species Discovered, And It’s Like Something Out Of A Sci-Fi Story

A video shared Thursday showed a man in a suit swimming up to the head of an insanely enormous anaconda, the first of its species to be discovered.

The northern green anaconda (Eunectes akayima) was officially revealed to the world in a study published in early February. The gigantic beast was identified during the filming of “Pole to Pole with Will Smith,” a docuseries for National Geographic. The discovered beast is believed to be a member of a nearly 10-million-year-old species and is 26 feet in length and weighs 440 pounds, according to AccuWeather.

Footage of the snake shared by AccuWeather is astounding. It’s hard to believe that something this huge even exists on the same planet as, say, the chihuahua. Its head is apparently the same size as a human’s.

The snake’s genetic difference to the green anaconda (Eunectes murinus) is only about 5%, according to study coauthor Brian Fry, which doesn’t sound like a lot. But the genetic difference between humans and apes is about 2%, so the discovery was a pretty big shock for the study authors.

"I didn't expect that level of divergence," Fry told National Geographic. "It's just mind-blowing. We were all of us very much doing happy dances."

Aesthetically, the snakes look extremely similar. Understanding the difference between them is important as it sheds light on the threats posed to them. The northern green anaconda has a far smaller distribution, making them more vulnerable than their southern counterparts.