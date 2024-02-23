Immigrant Charged With Murder In Connection To Death Of University Student

George authorities said an immigrant was arrested Friday in connection to the murder of a nursing student who was found on the University of Georgia (UGA) campus, officials confirmed.

The UGA police department held a press conference Friday night revealing that immigrant Jose Antonio Ibarra, 26, who lives in Athens, Georgia, was arrested in connection to the murder of Augusta University nursing student Laken Riley, 22, who was found dead at the UGA campus Thursday. Authorities released few details as the investigation is ongoing, but have said that Ibarra has been charged with malice murder, felony murder, aggravated battery, aggravated assault, false imprisonment, kidnapping, hindering a 911 call and concealing the death of another. (RELATED: REPORT: University Of Georgia Student Goes For Run, Ends Up Missing. Police Find Her Dead On Intramural Field)

“Right now I don’t know his full status, but he is not a [resident]. He has an apartment here in Athens, but as far as an undocumented, I’m not sure and that hasn’t been confirmed,” UGA Chief of Police Jeff Clark stated.

Clark said that authorities have found no relationship between Riley and Ibarra and the alleged attack is believed to be a “crime of opportunity.” Clark confirmed that Riley died from “blunt force trauma,” but no other information was released by officials.

“The investigation suggests that they had no relationship. He did not know her at all. I think this was a crime of opportunity where he saw an individual and bad things happen,” Clark stated.

Before becoming a nursing student at Augusta University, Riley attended UGA up until 2023, with both schools located in Athens, Georgia, according to CNN. A friend of Riley’s notified UGA authorities Thursday around noon that the nursing student went for a run and never returned. Following a search and rescue performed by officials, police found a student’s body “unconscious and not breathing” with “visible injuries” behind Lake Herrick near the intramural fields which was later identified as Riley, the university confirmed.

The school later released a statement on its website that claimed “foul play” was suspected and pledged to work with the Georgia Bureau of Investigation and Athens-Clarke County Police Department as the investigation continued.

It is unclear when Ibarra will appear in court next.