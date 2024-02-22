REPORT: University Of Georgia Student Goes For Run, Ends Up Missing. Police Find Her Dead On Intramural Field

The University of Georgia (UGA) released a statement saying “foul play is suspected” after a female student that went missing was reportedly found dead Thursday near the school’s intramural fields.

The school is cancelling all classes until Monday in the wake of the tragic incident, according to the school’s statement.

A friend of the deceased asked UGA police to do a wellness check on her around noon Thursday after she went for a run but never returned, according to WSBT. Officers performed a search and rescue and found the unnamed student’s body behind Lake Herrick near the intramural fields, WSBT reported.

University officials said the woman was found with “visible injuries,” according to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation and Athens-Clarke County Police Department are helping to assist university police in the investigation. (Related: Man Arrested For Allegedly Murdering Los Angeles Model Who Was Found Stuffed In Refrigerator)

The tragic incident is the second student death on or near campus after another student was found dead in Brumby Hall, WSBT reported.

Y’all please pray for the University of Georgia and its faculty and students. Last night a student a floor above my son committed suicide. Today a body was found on campus and it looks like murder. Classes are cancelled for tomorrow. Also, my son just posted this on his Snapchat pic.twitter.com/z6miF1fxH2 — Todd Harding (@ToddHarding_17) February 22, 2024

“The past 24 hours have been a traumatic time for our University. Our student body is grieving the sudden death of one our students in Brumby Hall last night,” the university said in their statement. “And as we continue to mourn that tragic loss of life, today’s devastating news will uniquely test the resolve of our campus community, particularly our students

University officials claim they will provide an update at a 7 p.m. press conference.