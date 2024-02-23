Sylvester Stallone’s Daughter Recalls The Shocking Object Her Famous Dad Put In Her School Bag: REPORT

Sylvester Stallone’s daughter, Sistine, said her very famous dad packed a knife into her school bag when she was in grade four.

The revelation was aired on the season two premiere of “The Family Stallone,” during a conversation about how Stallone helped keep his family safe during the height of his fame. Sistine said the “Rocky” star thought arming her a knife would aid in her ability to protect herself. “He made us practice pepper spray each other,” she said. “Oh my God, that’s so bad. He put a little knife in my backpack in fourth grade,” she said on the show, according to Daily Mail.

77-year-old Stallone has always played the role of a badass in the movies, and when it came to the real-life safety of his beloved family, he wasn’t going to take any risks. The Stallone family spoke about the hardcore life-saving tactics practiced by the movie star as part of his day-to-day movements.

Sistine, now 25 years old, said she and 27-year-old Sophie learned self-defense with Defense Strategies Group, and her father insisted they learn all the skills necessary to take care of themselves, should they ever be faced with danger.

Stallone warned his young daughters, “I’m not playing a game – these are the guys that have seen combat, faced death. This is the real deal,” according to Daily Mail.

Two of the teachers from the Defense Strategies Group threw punches at the girls while donning boxing gloves, but the Stallone daughters didn’t seem as impressed with the training as their famous father did.

“When am I ever going to be doing this in New York?” Sophia said, according to Daily Mail.

“Every first date ever,” Sistine quipped. (RELATED: Sylvester Stallone Reveals The Shocking Reason For His Slurred Speech)

The reality TV show follows the lives of Stallone, his wife Jennifer, and their daughters, as they uproot their lives by moving to Palm Beach, Florida for a fresh, new start.