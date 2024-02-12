Sylvester Stallone Wants Ryan Gosling To Be The Next Rambo

Sylvester Stallone made waves by giving his blessing for Ryan Gosling to potentially step into the combat boots of the iconic character Rambo in an appearance on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” Sunday.

Stallone, who embodied the tough-as-nails United States Army Special Forces veteran in five films spanning from the 1980s to 2019, expressed his admiration for Gosling’s affinity towards the character. The actor also explained why he wanted Gosling to take on the role of Rambo in a future revival of the action franchise.

“I met [Ryan Gosling] at a dinner,” Stallone explained when asked by Jimmy Fallon why Gosling is his top pick. “Obviously we are opposites. He’s good looking. I’m not. Seriously! Could you imagine me as Ken? It doesn’t work at all.” (RELATED: Sylvester Stallone Finally Gets The Documentary He Deserves, And It Looks Deep AF)

“[Ryan] goes, ‘I was fascinated by Rambo and I used to go to school dressed as Rambo and people would chase me away and I still didn’t stop. I’d vacation as Rambo.’ He just kept saying that he had a lot of affiliation with Rambo,” Stallone recounted. “And I thought, you know, this is interesting. If I ever pass the baton, I’ll pass it on to him because he loves the character.”

With Stallone’s endorsement, Gosling now holds the green light to potentially embody the iconic action hero, should he choose to accept the mantle in the future.