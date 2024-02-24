EXCLUSIVE PREVIEW: Trump To Detail America First Agenda In CPAC Speech

During his CPAC speech Saturday, former President Donald Trump will detail his vision for a second term dominated by his America First agenda, and lay out the possible pitfalls of another four years with Joe Biden at the helm, according to excerpts exclusively obtained by the Daily Caller.

The leading candidate for the GOP presidential nomination, Trump has swept through primary elections and caucuses in Iowa and New Hampshire, and has so far handily defeated his major opponent in the race, former Republican Gov. Nikki Haley of South Carolina. Trump also holds significant leads over President Joe Biden in several battleground states, including Georgia, in which the former president is up six points, according to a new Emerson College poll.

“Just imagine it…With 4 more years of Biden…A declining Crooked Joe Biden will soon have us losing World War Three,” Trump is expected to say at Saturday’s speech, according to prepared remarks obtained by the Caller. “I am here to unleash this captive nation from Joe Biden and his band of tyrants hellbent on the destruction of American Freedom.”

“On Day One of the Trump administration, the decree will go out to every part of our government: from now on, it is AMERICA FIRST—and America Second, Third, Fourth, and Fifth. WELFARE for foreign nations can come SIXTH, or not at all,” Trump is expected to add.

Senior Trump Officials tell the Caller that Trump’s CPAC speech will lay out his case against Biden for the general election.

“Believe me when I offer you another warning: If Crooked Joe and his thugs win in 2024, the WORST is yet to come,” Trump’s remarks state. (RELATED: ‘Well Received’: Trump Details Supreme Court Challenge Over Colorado 14th Amendment Ballot Case In Mar-A-Lago Remarks)

Trump will argue how inflation, illegal immigration and other major global issues would hurt the U.S. more should Biden win reelection. Despite numbers dropping in January 2024, under the Biden administration, U.S. Customs and Border Protection encountered 249,785 illegal migrants in December 2023, which comprised “the highest monthly total on record, easily eclipsing the previous peak of about 224,000 encounters in May 2022.” Americans are also spending the highest percentage of disposable income on food since the 1990s, according to the USDA.

“These are the stakes of this election. Our country is being destroyed, and the ONLY THING standing between YOU and its obliteration is ME,” Trump is expected to say. “With your vote, we will throw out Bidenomics, and we will reinstate MAGANOMICS.” (RELATED: EXCLUSIVE: Trump Rips RNC, Says They Have To Stop Debates)

Trump is also planning on sharing the recently introduced line, “The unprecedented SUCCESS of the United States of America will be my ultimate and absolute revenge.”