EXCLUSIVE: Trump Rips RNC, Says They Have To Stop Debates

TRUMP FORCE ONE — Former President Donald Trump slammed the Republican National Committee (RNC) early Thursday morning, saying he is deeply concerned the RNC will not be able to do its job and that they should call off any future debates.

In an exclusive sit-down interview with the Daily Caller, Trump said there would not be a breakout candidate and the debates are bad for the Republican Party.

“They have to stop the debates. Because it is just bad for the Republican Party. They are not going anywhere. There is not going to be a breakout candidate,” Trump said, before saying who he thought performed best in the second presidential debate.

“I am very concerned about the RNC not being able to do their job,” Trump added. (RELATED: ‘Workers Of America Are Getting Screwed’: Here’s What To Expect From Trump’s Visit To Detroit On Debate Night)

Trump also confirmed he will not be going to the third debate in Miami, Florida, scheduled for November. (RELATED: ‘Ending The Scourge’: Here’s What Trump Will Propose In Iowa Immigration Speech)

It is not yet clear what Trump will do on the night of the third debate; however, Trump can likely be expected to travel to give his own speech instead of giving the other GOP candidates additional attention.