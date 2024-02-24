‘Refusal To Apologize’: High-Ranking Conservative Member Of UK Parliament Suspended For Comments On Muslim Mayor

Britain’s Conservative party suspended Lee Anderson, one of their most prominent and outspoken members of Parliament (MP), after he repotedly refused to apologize for comments relating to London mayor Sadiq Khan which were criticized as “Islamophobic,” according to the BBC.

Lee Anderson had the Conservative party whip suspended following comments made about London’s Muslim mayor, Sadiq Khan. Speaking Friday on GB News, Anderson claimed Khan had, “given our capital city away to his mates,” a statement which the mayor condemned as “racist,” according to the BBC.

The loss of the Conservative whip essentially means Anderson is removed from his party in Parliament, according to the outlet.

Anderson was speaking in reference to an article in the Telegraph by former Home Secretary Suella Braverman. Braverman claimed the speaker of the House of Commons, Lindsay Hoyle, allowing MPs' fear for their personal safety to shape a vote on the Israel-Gaza conflict, demonstrated, "that the Islamists, the extremists and the anti-Semites are in charge now," the Telgraph reported.

Khan responded to Anderson’s comments before news of his suspension, calling them “Islamophobic, anti-Muslim and racist,” according to the BBC. Khan also claimed the U.K. prime minister and his cabinet were “complicit” for not explicitly condemning his remarks, according to the Independent.

“A spokesperson for Chief Whip Simon Hart said: “Following his refusal to apologise for comments made yesterday, the Chief Whip has suspended the Conservative whip from Lee Anderson MP,” according to Sky News.

Anderson responded, saying, “Following a call with the Chief Whip, I understand the difficult position that I have put both he and the Prime Minister in with regard to my comments. I fully accept that they had no option but to suspend the whip in these circumstances,” according to a press statement.