‘The Republican Party Is Not The Enemy’: Black Voters Tell Lawrence Jones Why They’re Picking Trump

Black voters told Fox News host Lawrence Jones why they are voting for former President Donald Trump in a Saturday “Fox & Friends Weekend” segment.

Jones interviewed several attendees of the Black Conservative Federation’s gala Friday in Columbia, South Carolina who expressed their support for Trump ahead of the state’s GOP primary.

“Black people just need to come and realize the Republican Party is not the enemy,” one woman told Jones. “It’s good on this side of the fence.”

When asked about the main issue driving Black voters to the polls in 2024, the interviewees cited the economy and border crisis under President Joe Biden. One man told Jones “you can’t fool what happens at a grocery store,” referencing the high inflation in the United States. Another woman said “everyone is suffering right now.”

One man noted how the guests attending the gala from Chicago, New York and Texas were “tired of … the migrant issue.” Another prospective voter agreed, stating that Biden’s policies are “putting illegal immigrants ahead of the urban voters.” (RELATED: Teamsters Makes First Donation To RNC, Records Show — RNC Denies Receiving The Cash)

“The Black community wants a leader who has the energy to actually go to bat for the issues that they would want to fight for. And we see that in Donald Trump,” one man told the Fox News host. “We don’t necessarily see that from Joe Biden.”

The prospective voter continued to explain that Trump is “visible,” claiming many Black voters believe “he’ll have the energy, he’ll have the charisma to get up and go and fight for the issues.”

President Biden has recently faced concerns about his fitness for office following the conclusion of special counsel Robert Hur’s report. The report concluded criminal charges would likely not be filed against the president because he “would likely present himself to a jury, as he did during our interview, as a sympathetic, well-meaning old elderly man with a poor memory.”

“I think that most Black people are trying to look for something different,” another man told Jones. “A lot of us are waking up, especially Black men.”