‘With Trump, We Had Money’: What These Black Voters Told MSNBC Could Spell Bad News For Biden

A group of black male voters explained the allure of former President Donald Trump in comparison to President Biden during an MSNBC barbershop interview in South Carolina aired on Friday.

MSNBC’s Trymaine Lee asked about the factors behind Trump’s attractiveness to black Americans, and two voters promptly responded, “money.” The group of voters emphasized Trump’s status as a businessman and compared his economic track record as president to Biden’s as well as indicating their preference for the former president’s personality. (RELATED: Black Voters Soften On Biden, Move Towards Trump For 2024 Election: POLL)

WATCH:



“Donald Trump, in spite of all the craziness he may have in his head, reading some of the things that he talks about with business, I can kind of agree with as far as business-wise,” a voter named Thomas Murray said. “I’m trying to grow my business. As far as Biden, I haven’t seen Biden really care about business like that. And my concern is having my business so that I can build generational wealth, so my kids can see and have something to take upon when I’m not here.”

“Donald Trump has the reputation of being the money man,” a voter named Anthony Freeman noted.

Inflation and high interest rates have consistently plagued Biden’s presidency,

The Consumer Price Index, a broad measure of the prices of everyday goods including food and energy, rose 3.4% on an annual basis in December and 0.3% on a monthly basis, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics. The Federal Reserve decided to keep interest rates at a target range between 5.25% and 5.50% Wednesday.

“A lot of people admire the persona, and they want to be him,” a voter named Juston Brown said. “They want to enjoy the perks that he has. He seems to always be able to circumvent the rules.”

Biden’s popularity with black voters has been declining, in multiple polls in recent months. The president got 92% of the black vote in 2020.

A younger voter named Kinard Givens said a lot of his friends are voting for Trump or thinking about it.

“We’ve only voted once for president. Trump is kind of all we know … Trump and Biden. They’re like, ‘well, we were broke with Biden. We weren’t with Trump.’ And that’s kind of the only thing that I’m hearing over and over again is that, ‘with Trump, we had money.’ Well, okay, I hear you guys, but personally, morally, I couldn’t see myself,” Givens said.

