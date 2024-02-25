Man Claiming To Be In The U.S. Air Force Sets Himself On Fire Outside Israeli Embassy

A man claiming to be an active-duty member of the U.S. Air Force set himself on fire Sunday afternoon outside of the Israeli Embassy in Washington, D.C., officials confirmed.

Officials received a call around 12:58 p.m. regarding a report of a person "on fire" outside of the Israeli Embassy, D.C. Fire and Emergency Medical Services (EMS) said in a statement posted on X (formerly Twitter). Upon arrival to the scene, the man had been extinguished by members of the Secret Service Uniformed Division, according to authorities.

At 12:58 PM @dcfireems responded to call for person on fire outside the Israeli Embassy. Arrived to find fire extinguished by members of @SecretService Uniformed Division. 1 adult male transported critical life threatening injuries to an area hospital. #DCBravest — DC Fire and EMS (@dcfireems) February 25, 2024

Video footage showing emergency crews outside the embassy as well as an image of the unknown man on fire circulated X. The photo appears to show the man in uniform standing in front of the entrance gates being engulfed by flames. The man allegedly stated he would “no longer be complicit in genocide” and allegedly yelled “Free Palestine” while he was on fire, according to unconfirmed reports posted online.

#BREAKING | A man set himself on fire in front of the Israeli embassy in Washington DC pic.twitter.com/EpM2tOf34h — Breaking news 24/7 (@aliifil1) February 25, 2024

The man was transported to a local hospital by emergency responders and is currently in critical condition, according to authorities. The Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) stated its Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) had been requested to investigate a suspicious vehicle believed to possibly be connected to the man. The vehicle was later confirmed to be cleared “with no hazardous materials found,” according to police.

As the man’s identity has not yet been revealed at the time of publication, a spokeswoman for the Air Force, Ann Stefanek, stated that officials have yet to verify the man’s claims regarding his duty status, according to The Washington Post.