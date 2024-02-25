I Thought This Was America?!: GCU’s Tyler Wilson Ridiculously Ejected For Bat Flip After Hitting Game-Tying Grand Slam

Umpires are getting softer and softer.

College baseball is gloriously back, but we’re not getting off to the best start because of these disappointing umpires. Just check out what happened this weekend in the last of a four-game series between Grand Canyon and Nebraska.

In the fifth inning of the game, GCU slugger Tyler Wilson popped out a gargantuan grand slam to tie the game, and though that sounds like something magical (and it was), it was completely ruined after the umps decided to eject him for flipping his bat in celebration.

Going into the bottom of the inning, the Cornhuskers were holding on to a nice 8-3 advantage but, putting their first four batters on the base, Grand Canyon managed to cut Nebraska’s lead down to 8-4. And then … Wilson. With no outs and the bases loaded, he launched a grand slam to tie the game, 8-8. (RELATED: Utterly Crazy College Hockey Brawl Erupts During Arizona State Vs. Alaska-Fairbanks And, Damn, These Boys Went Hard)

After knocking the ball out of the park, Wilson held his bat while he jogged to first base, flipping it when he got to the halfway mark and then proceeded to run around the diamond.

Following a jog around the bases, Wilson went to celebrate with his teammates before heading to the dugout to celebrate even more but, while that was going on, the umps had different ideas.

Just watch this video and pay attention to the home plate umpire, signaling an ejection while Wilson was swimming in glory.

You have to be shitting me… Tyler Wilson hits a game tying grand slam and then gets ejected for bat flipping… wowwwww pic.twitter.com/3uTYcM0rPy — 11Point7 College Baseball (@11point7) February 25, 2024

What a sham. I’ll let Stan’s dad take it from here.

Let’s do better, umpires.