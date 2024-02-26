‘It’s A Terrible Look’: Elie Honig Chides Letitia James For ‘Gloating’ About Trump Verdict

A CNN legal analyst called out Democratic Attorney General Letitia James of New York Monday over social media posts about a $354 million judgement against former President Donald Trump.

New York Judge Arthur Engoron ruled Feb. 16 that Trump was to pay $354 million and banned him from being an officer or director for any company or organization based in New York for three years following a civil trial. James put posts on X showing the daily interest on Trump’s judgment. (RELATED: ‘Fire Sale’: Turley Reveals How New York Ruling Could Cost Trump Even If He Wins)

WATCH:



“I think it’s a terrible look, and you showed this before what the attorney general has been doing the last several days is every day tweeting out ‘plus 114,000-whatever dollars’ in interest. She’s mocking him, let’s be honest, she’s rubbing it in his face, she’s gloating,” Elie Honig told CNN host Anderson Cooper. “It’s not a good look when Donald Trump‘s argument to the public and to his voters is, she targeted me politically.”

“Now we know she ran for office, she said it dozens of times during her campaign for AG, vote for me, I’ll go after Trump,” Honig continued. “Now, she’s piling on and sort of reveling in it and I if I was advising her, I would tell her to knock it off.”

James sued Trump in September 2022, alleging he overstated the value of real estate holdings in order to obtain loans after promising to investigate Trump during her 2018 campaign for attorney general, during which she labeled him an “illegitimate president.”

Engoron previously ruled that Trump was liable for fraud Sept. 26, ordering that several business licenses Trump held were to be revoked and that his businesses were to be shut down, but an appeals court stayed Engoron’s ruling on Oct. 6.

Legal experts decried the ruling, with George Washington University law professor Jonathan Turley has called “confiscatory,” noting that Trump could lose a lot of money even with a successful appeal.

