‘Entourage’ And ‘Mad Men’ Actor Eddie Driscoll Dead At 60

Actor Eddie Driscoll reportedly died Dec. 15 in Los Angeles at the age of 60, after battling stomach cancer.

News of his death was released by actor Jimmy Palumbo. He said Driscoll died from a saddle pulmonary embolism after suffering from stomach cancer for several months, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Driscoll had a long-standing career in Hollywood and was recognized for his work on prominent shows, including “Sex and the City,” “Boston Public,” “Entourage,” “Mad Men,” “This Is Us” and “The Last Ship.”

The talented actor played a variety of different roles and showed versatility in his work. He played an East Coast leader “The Last Ship” and a loan shark named Angelo DeCarlo in a West Coast touring company of “Jersey Boys,” to name a few.

He also had a series of cameo appearances in popular television shows, as he greeted his fans with his familiar face and recognizable voice. Driscoll appeared on “Days of Our Lives,” “Tracey Takes On…,” “The King of Queens,” “CSI Miami” and “CSI New York.” Additional television credits include “24,” “Medium” “and “Desperate Housewives.”

His work extended beyond the small screen and to the big screen, with several film credits to his name. He played roles in “Lanksy,” “Boat Trip,” “Pavement,” “Cellular” and “Blast,” among others, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Driscoll’s earliest days in acting included studying alongside some of Hollywood’s greats, such as Carol Burnett, Dom DeLuise, and Burt Reynolds.

Eddie Driscoll died at 60 after monthslong battle with stomach cancer … veteran character actor appeared on shows such as Sex and the City, Mad Men and This Is Us https://t.co/oJHMDCrll8 pic.twitter.com/FzORgG2GMZ — 🌐RSS NEWS UPDATE (@RSSNEWSUPDATE) February 26, 2024

A celebration of his life was held in January. It is not clear why his death was not immediately revealed. Fans have begun paying tribute to the star on social media as they learn about his passing. (RELATED: Family Reveals ‘Beverly Hills 90210’ Actor David Gail’s Cause Of Death)

He is survived by his brother, Danny.