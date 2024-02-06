Toby Keith Dead At 62

Country music legend Toby Keith passed away Monday at the age of 62, a statement to his official Instagram account confirmed.

“Toby Keith passed peacefully last night on February 5th, surrounded by his family,” the statement read. “He fought his fight with grace and courage.”

The country music star had battled stomach cancer since 2022. The cause of his death has not yet been confirmed.

The statement requested that fans “please respect the privacy of his family at this time.”

Keith continued to record and perform through his illness. He appeared live for a three-night-stint in Las Vegas in December during which he performed a number of his 32 No. 1 hits and 42 Top 10 hits, according to NBC News.

The country music star thrilled fans with hits such as “Who’s Your Daddy” and “Made in America” over the course of his 30-year music career. He left a footprint in the industry which will never be forgotten as well as a catalogue of music his fans will continue to enjoy for years to come.

The talented artist debuted his single, “Should’ve Been a Cowboy,” in 1993 and immediately took the number one spot on the charts, according to the BBC. He went on to release a number of albums, including “Blue Moon,” “Pull My Chain” and “Unleashed.”

Fans from across the globe are paying tribute to Keith on social media. He is being remembered as a talented artist who touched the lives of millions of people with his music. (RELATED: King Charles Diagnosed With Cancer)

Keith is survived by his wife, Tricia Lucus, and their three children.

This is a developing story and will be updated.