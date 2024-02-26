Handcuffed Car Theft Suspect Escaped Custody, Philadelphia Police Say

Alleem Bordan, a 29-year-old handcuffed car theft suspect, managed to escape the custody of the Philadelphia police at a hospital Monday, ABC News reported.

Police have launched an intensive search for the escaped suspect but have not found them as of yet, Philadelphia Police Deputy Commissioner Frank Vanore stated at a press conference, according to the outlet. (RELATED: ‘Enjoy The City’: Philadelphia Man Caught Shoplifting Stabs 2 Macy’s Security Guards, Killing 1)

The Philadelphia Police Department released a public post on Twitter advising people to “not approach” Bordan, who was last seen still “handcuffed,” and to call law enforcement if they saw him. The tweet contained a photo of the suspect.

**ESCAPED PRISONER** Alleem Borden – escaped from police custody at today appx 6:45AM. Last seen in the area 1300 N. Allison Street (F&Lehigh Area). Suspect was handcuffed when he fled. Male was in custody for stolen auto. Do not approach. Please call 911 or 215-686-TIPS w/ info pic.twitter.com/YumPTUmYCi — Philadelphia Police Department (@PhillyPolice) February 26, 2024

A number of schools in the area close to the hospital were put on lockdown during the police’s initial search but such measures have since been lifted, Vanore said, ABC News reported. Bordan was reportedly arrested the week prior after allegedly stealing a vehicle. While he was being processed, the suspect complained about suffering pain, according to the outlet.

“If a prisoner complains of pain or has an injury, it’s our policy that we take them to a facility,” Vanore stated, the outlet reported. “He was checked out and discharged.”

Bordan reportedly managed to outrun the cops after being discharged, according to Vanore.

The alleged thief has been previously arrested for aggravated assault, resisting arrest and weapons charges dating as far back as 2016, police records revealed, according to the outlet.