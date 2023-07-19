REPORT: On His First Day Of Work, Philadelphia Pizza Delivery Guy Shoots Suspect Who Allegedly Tried Carjacking Him

A pizza delivery man shot a suspect who allegedly attempted a carjacking and robbery in Chestnut Hill, Philadelphia, according to a local CBS affiliate.

The incident took place on Stenton Avenue on the night of July 18, CBS Philadelphia reported. Two masked, armed men allegedly threatened a 21-year-old pizza delivery man who attempted to carjack his vehicle and demanded he hand over money, according to the outlet. It was reportedly the delivery man’s first day of work.

“At one point the 21-year-old delivery man was able to get out of the vehicle and confronted one of the perpetrators who had a gun and the 21-year-old delivery man, we know, fired at least 2 shots,” Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small said, according to 6ABC. (RELATED: ‘We’ll Be Back On Monday’: Tucker Ate Pizza With Delivery Guy In What Turned Out To Be The Final Moments Of His Show)

A bullet allegedly hit a 23-year-old suspect in the rear end and he was sent to Einstein Medical Center for surgical treatment, CBS Philadelphia reported. A second suspect ran away from the scene towards Springfield Township, according to the outlet.

The pizza delivery driver was unharmed and is believed to carry a firearm license, according to CBS Philadelphia. Law enforcement consulted the driver’s brother as the sole witness of the incident. The brother had reportedly been on the phone with the delivery man the whole time. The investigation remains ongoing.