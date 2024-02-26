Pro-Palestine Protestors Flood Into NBC’s Center Lobby As Biden Meets With Show Host Seth Meyers

Pro-Palestine protestors flooded NBC’s Rockefeller Center lobby in New York on Monday calling for a ceasefire as President Joe Biden met with Late Night show host Seth Meyers.

In footage posted to X (formerly known as Twitter), a large group of protestors can be seen in the major network’s Manhattan, New York lobby holding up signs and chanting, “End the siege on Gaza now.” The group reportedly gathered within the lobby to allegedly disrupt Biden’s appearance on the “Late Night Show with Seth Meyers,” as he was pre-tapping for an episode. (RELATED: Harvard University Reportedly Condemns Antisemitic Image Posted, Retracted By Pro-Palestinian Groups)

🚨#BREAKING: Pro-Palestinian protesters have taken over the NBC’s Center lobby to disrupt President Biden’s appearance on Late Night with Seth Meyers

⁰📌#Manhattan | #NewYork Currently, Hundreds of Pro-Palestinian protesters have taken over the NBC’s Rockefeller Center lobby… pic.twitter.com/T7JLpS8cWW — R A W S A L E R T S (@rawsalerts) February 26, 2024

A group called “Jewish Voice for Peace NYC” posted online that “hundreds of Jews and allies” had taken over and called out Biden’s “deadly foreign policy” that has “funded and armed genocide in Gaza.” Pictures posted by the group displayed the large signs the protestors held which stated “Lasting Ceasefire” and “Jews to Biden: Stop Arming Genocide.”

While some activists can be seen being handcuffed and taken outside of the building in one video, the “Jewish Voice for Peace NYC” claimed that 50 people had been allegedly arrested.

BREAKING: 50 Jewish New Yorkers were just arrested disrupting @POTUS appearance on Late Night with Seth Meyers at NBC’s Famed 30 Rockefeller Center calling on President Biden to stop supporting the Israeli government’s genocide against Palestinians in Gaza. #LetGazaLive pic.twitter.com/HbLaVKhXg4 — Jewish Voice for Peace NYC (@jvpliveNY) February 26, 2024

Biden was later recorded leaving the building and made a stop with Meyers at an ice cream store, before being asked about the ceasefire. The President claimed that, according to his national security advisors, the ceasefire is expected to come by Monday.

“Well I hope by the beginning of the weekend, I mean the end of the weekend. At least my national security advisors tell me that we’re close. We’re close – we’re not done yet. [But] my hope is by next Monday we’ll have a ceasefire,” Biden stated.

Since the Oct. 7 terrorist attack on Israel, the U.S. has seen an increase in pro-Palestine protesting across the country, with many activists now calling on the President to declare a ceasefire. In early February, a handful of protestors were arrested by the New York Police Department (NYPD) after tensions had flared with officials.