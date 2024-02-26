Shane Gillis Inks Deal With Netflix For Comedy Series ‘Tires’

Netflix revealed Monday that it has acquired the indie sitcom “Tires” created by comedian Shane Gillis.

Some of you guys might have hated him on “Saturday Night Live,” but everything’s coming up for Shane Gillis in 2024, and I am so here for it. The once-canceled comic, who was literally fired from “SNL” back in 2019 over some woke BS, has officially inked a deal securing a six-episode scripted series with Netflix, Variety confirmed Monday. Gillis posted a series of black and white photographs to his Instagram account revealing the series will premiere May 23rd, and it looks like he had a lot of fun making it.

Gillis wrote and co-created “Tires,” which stars Steven Gerben in the lead role as “Will,” who is described as “the nervous and unqualified heir to an auto repair chain.” Will’s job is to try to turn the failing business around, but he’s constantly “tortured” by his cousin and employee, Shane (Gillis). (RELATED: Shane Gillis Is Objectively Funny On ‘SNL,’ So Obviously Corporate Media Is Throwing A Tantrum)

Netflix picked up the show after the sky-rocketing success of his last comedy special, “Beautiful Dogs,” which pretty much led to his “SNL” hosting gig. He even used some of the same material in his opening monologue, as he assumed most people who watch “SNL” probably weren’t into his brand of comedy.

A handful of other comics will appear on the series, including Chris O’Connor, Kilah Fox and a guest appearance by Andrew Schulz. It’s a pretty great line-up and could have all the makings of a great cult comedy show.

We hope and pray “Tires” doesn’t get all messed up with notes and input from boring people in suits at Netflix or any of the other executive producers involved. When people tune in to watch Gillis, we expect the type of humor that would land us in prison in the wrong parts of the world, because We The People still understand that a joke is just a freakin’ joke.