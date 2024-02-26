Torino Assistant Coach Hilariously Caught Spying On Roma In One Of The Most Cartoonish Ways Imaginable

LMAO … damn, I love soccer.

Before the two clubs faced off in a Serie A heat-fest Monday, an assistant coach from Torino was reportedly caught spying on Roma during a training session.

Things got a little weird for the Yellow and Reds’ practice over the weekend as they ended up catching Torino assistant coach Michele Orecchio spying and taking notes while hilariously sitting in a tree, according to Corriere dello Sport per Tutto Mercato Web.

What makes this cartoonish scene even funnier is that he was found while security was just doing a routine check, but couldn’t hide himself well enough to stay off these people’s radar while they had zero clue of what was going on. And with the two teams playing Monday, it’s quite obvious that most likely (I’ve gotta be a little journalistic here, I guess) Torino manager Ivan Juric sent Orecchio to get information on Roma’s plans for the game. (RELATED: Unopened Case Of NHL Cards That Potentially Carry Rare Wayne Gretzky Gems Sell For A Whopping $3.7 Million)

It’s not known how much information Orecchio was able to obtain before getting caught nor how long he was at Roma’s training facility.

And to make this situation even more comical, this isn’t the first time that Orrechio has been caught spying on Roma at their training ground, having done the same in 2023 before a game between the two clubs. That time, he was caught with recording equipment by Nuno Santos, an assistant for Jose Mourinho.

Torino coach Michele Orecchio was taken away by security over the weekend after being caught spying on Roma’s training session in a tree, ahead of their Serie A clash 🌳👀 Orecchio was also caught spying on Roma last season when Jose Mourinho was in charge… with Torino still… pic.twitter.com/KcESz1Zo0A — SPORTbible (@sportbible) February 26, 2024

Straight comedy.