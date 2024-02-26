Real-Life ‘Mermaid’ Valentina Cafolla Breaks Guinness World Record

Valentina Cafolla, a freediver, set a new Guinness World Record by plunging to a depth of around 459 feet in water with a single fin, ABC News reported Monday.

The 27-year-old Croatian freediver managed this incredible feat without an oxygen tank, ABC News noted. Cafolla’s feat was managed Friday in the icy waters of Lake Anterselva, Italy, Deeperblue reported. (RELATED: ‘The Scariest Day’: Jodie Foster Shares Free Diver Had To Rescue Her After A Dramatic Drowning Scene)

Freediver Valentina Cafolla bagged herself a new Guinness World Record by ice diving to a depth of around 459 feet with a single fin without oxygen. pic.twitter.com/SRuDJ3iO6a — ABC News (@ABC) February 26, 2024

“If you had one shot or one opportunity To seize everything you ever wanted in one moment. Would you capture it? Or just let it slip?” the athlete posted on Instagram.

Cafolla previously set the world record for the same activity in 2017 when she managed to dive 125 meters, but this record was upset by Japanese freediver Yasuko Ozeki when she dove 126 meters deep, Reuters reported. Cafolla managed to wrestle back the world record when she dove 140 meters deep in the space of a minute and 40 seconds, the outlet noted.

Cafolla also set a new record on Saturday when she swam over 80 meters deep with a double fin, the outlet reported. The record-setting athlete is set to compete in the Freediving World Championships in Belgrade in July, according to the outlet.