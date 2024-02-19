‘The Scariest Day’: Jodie Foster Shares Free Diver Had To Rescue Her After A Dramatic Drowning Scene

Jodie Foster shared a daunting experience she endured while filming for the series “True Detective: Night Country,” in an interview with GQ published Monday.

The latest season of the series, which aired its finale last weekend, has been the talk of the town for its intense narrative and Foster’s compelling performance. Foster delved into the challenges of filming a particularly dramatic scene where her character, Alaskan Detective Liz Danvers, plummets through broken ice into the depths below. The sequence turned into a real-life scare for Foster. “That was the scariest day,” she told GQ.

To ensure authenticity, the production staff made sure everything she wore was weighted to mimic the sinking motion. Foster detailed the elaborate setup of the scene. (RELATED: ‘Really Annoying’: Hollywood Legend Teases Gen Z Over Their Work Ethic)

Jodie Foster answers all of your spoilery questions about True Detective: Night Countryhttps://t.co/AzODqhwv8P — British GQ (@BritishGQ) February 19, 2024

“They built a tank. My boots were weighted, my parka was weighted, everything was weighted, because I had to drop. It was completely dark and I couldn’t wear contact lenses, so I couldn’t see,” the actress shared.

However, this added realism brought complications. Foster found herself disoriented and struggling to navigate towards the surface.

“Everything, except for one small area [of the surface] was closed, so I couldn’t figure out how to get to the top. And, because I was weighted, I couldn’t, even if I tried,” she continued.

A professional had to intervene to rescue Foster by pulling her out of the water. “Once they cut, a free diver had to come and rescue me and bring me to the surface because I couldn’t find it. It was panic-inducing,” the “True Detective” star recounted.