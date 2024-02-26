Video Shows Passengers Panic After Phone Battery Explodes Mid-Flight

A tense video captured the moment a plane appeared to fill with smoke because a power bank reportedly caught fire mid-flight.

Sayan Srimai, an Amarin TV journalist, was a passenger on Thai AirAsia flight FD3188 and the first to report the incident, according to The Bangkok Post. The plane was departing from Bangkok, Thailand when a power bank caught fire 30 minutes into the flight and caused the cabin to fill with smoke, the outlet reported. (RELATED: Horrifying Video Captures Moment Plane Crashes, Bursts Into Flames)

The power device that caught fire allegedly belonged to a family of seven or eight people, and was kept in a seat pocket during the flight, according to The Bangkok Post.

The passengers and crew worked to extinguish the fire while still in flight, which took around two minutes, according to the outlet. Due to the efforts of those on board, the plane was able to land on schedule at its destination of Nakhon Si Thammarat with all passengers still on board, the outlet reported.

