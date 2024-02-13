Horrifying Video Captures Moment Plane Crashes, Bursts Into Flames

A dashcam video appeared to capture the moment a jet crashed Friday onto a highway in Naples, Florida.

The video, posted to Twitter by CBS News, shows the plane as it slams into the pavement of the highway and then slides into a wall bordering the road. The plane appears to erupt into a ball of fire, and a billow of black smoke can be seen rising from the crash site as the cars behind the scene of the crash come to a stop. (RELATED: Two Dead After Small Plane Attempts Emergency Landing On Highway. Video Shows Fiery Aftermath)

Dashcam video captured the moment a private plane crash-landed onto a highway in Naples, Florida and burst into flames last Friday. Two of the five people onboard were killed. pic.twitter.com/ipRglH32nb — CBS News (@CBSNews) February 13, 2024

In a released audio recording of the communication between the pilot and air traffic control, the pilot can be heard saying “We are clear to land, but we are not going to make the runway. We’ve lost both engines,” CBS News reported. The plane, a Bombardier Challenger 600 jet, crashed around 3:15 p.m. local time after attempting to make an emergency landing.

The Collier County Sheriff’s Office confirmed in a Facebook post that two people, including the pilot, died in the accident. Three other individuals were transported to a hospital due to injuries sustained from the crash.