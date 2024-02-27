Chicago Cop Sues For Right To Change His Race

A veteran of the Chicago Police Department has filed a federal civil rights lawsuit against the city because they won’t allow him to change his race designation within their records.

Mohammad Yusuf, 43, a 20-year veteran of the police department, is suing the city of Chicago because they won’t allow him to change his race designation from Caucasian, even though he “identifies as Egyptian and African American,” according to CWB Chicago.

In 2004, when Yusef joined the force, the department only offered Caucasian, Black and Hispanic as race designations. Now, the Chicago Police Department reportedly lets new recruits choose from over nine different race designations and allows officers to alter their gender identity if desired. But in Yusef’s case, the department has a “blanket prohibition” for race changes, CWB Chicago reported. (RELATED: CCTV Shows Employee Shooting Would-Be Robber Inside Jewelry Store)

The lawsuit states: “The Racial Identity Policy Ban facially and intentionally discriminates against certain individuals based on personally identifiable characteristics like race,” CWB Chicago reported.

Yusef’s complaint suggests that his career was hindered due to his race designation, according to the outlet.

“Despite Yusuf’s exemplary qualifications and the purported race-neutral policy of the Merit System, Yusuf has been repeatedly bypassed for promotion in favor of less qualified candidates, based on their race, specifically African American officers, some of whom had disciplinary issues and were not suitable for the responsibilities of a sergeant,” the complaint said, according to CWB Chicago.

Although Yusef took a 23 and Me DNA test to prove his Egyptian heritage at the request of the CPD, the department remained unwilling to approve his request, according to the outlet. The CPD does not reportedly require transgender officers to provide proof of their “transition” before updating their personal records.