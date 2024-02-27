‘Its Damage … Is Pretty Substantial’: Legendary Democratic Pundit Has Warning For Biden Ahead Of Primary

Democratic strategist James Carville said Tuesday that President Joe Biden needs to quickly broker a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas or he runs the risk of losing support from traditional voting blocs in key swing states.

Biden has advocated for a ceasefire multiple times but he has also given aid to the country in its war against Hamas. The White House and Biden 2024 reelection campaign are “freaking out” about Biden losing support from voters in Arab and Muslim communities in Michigan because he has backed Israel’s war against Hamas, Politico reported Tuesday. (RELATED: ‘Punish Joe’: Biden’s Handling Of Israel-Hamas War Could Cost Him Michigan)

It is crucial for Biden to achieve a ceasefire in Gaza sometime soon if he doesn’t want it to hurt his reelection chances, Carville asserted on “CNN Newsroom With Jim Acosta.”

“I think this issue is deep, and I think it’s a lot deeper than just progressive advocates or young people or college campuses,” Carville asserted. “I hope the president can get some kind of ceasefire and take this off the front burner because, frankly, its damage politically is pretty substantial. And if we get to Chicago at the convention and this thing is still going on, I don’t want to think about what‘s going to happen there.”

WATCH:

The 2024 Democratic National Convention will take place in Chicago in August. Multiple campaigns have arisen against Biden in Michigan ahead of the Tuesday primary, including to abandon him and vote “uncommitted.”

“I think we’re just gonna have to wait until they count the ballots tonight and see what it does and make a determination,” Carville said. “But regardless of what happens [in Michigan], this Gaza thing, it’s really tearing the Democratic Party — I won’t say it tearing apart, but there’s certainly divisions within the party and a lot of people just don‘t like this.”

Biden asserted he has hopes for a ceasefire taking place on Monday and that it will likely happen soon based on what his national security advisors have informed him.

