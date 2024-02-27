EXCLUSIVE: J.D. Vance To Endorse Kari Lake For Senate

Republican Ohio Sen. J.D. Vance will endorse candidate Kari Lake on Monday for U.S. Senate, the Daily Caller has learned.

“Kari Lake is a battle-tested warrior who will secure the border and advocate for policies that put the American people first. Kari is running against a far-left Democrat who has been a rubber stamp for all of Joe Biden’s destructive policies that have gutted the middle class. I am proud to endorse Kari as the next U.S. Senator for Arizona,” Vance told the Caller. (RELATED: EXCLUSIVE: J.D. Vance Rips Special Counsel Jack Smith’s Data Collection Warrant)

Lake, a Republican from Arizona, has the endorsements of fellow Republicans President Donald Trump, Sen. John Barrasso of Wyoming, Sen. Steve Daines of Montana and the National Republican Senatorial Committee (NRSC), Sen. Bill Hagerty of Tennessee, Sen. Roger Marshall of Kansas, Sen. Tom Cotton of Arkansas, Sen. Rand Paul of Kentucky, Sen. Tommy Tuberville of Alabama, Rep. Elise Stefanik of New York and Rep. Jim Banks of Indiana. (RELATED: EXCLUSIVE: J.D. Vance, Republican Senators Introduce Legislation To Crack Down On CCP Influence At US Universities)

“I am humbled to have the endorsement of Sen. J.D. Vance. He has been a conservative hero in the Senate, standing up for America First values and never backing down to the DC Swamp. I look forward to joining him in the Senate to get our country back on track,” Lake told the Caller. (RELATED: EXCLUSIVE: Kari Lake Lands Two Big America-First Endorsements From Sen Rand Paul And Rep Matt Gaetz)

On Oct. 3, Lake registered her Senate campaign committee with the Federal Elections Commission (FEC) ahead of her campaign launch.

The Arizona Republican, who ran for governor in 2022, is heavily favored to win the GOP primary. If selected as the primary candidate, Lake will then likely face Independent Arizona Sen. Kyrsten Sinema and Democratic Arizona Rep. Ruben Gallego in a three-way general election.

Cook Political rates Arizona Senate as a toss-up, meaning it will likely be a better pickup opportunity for Senate Republicans than Pennsylvania or Montana, which are rated to lean Democrat in 2024.

Two recent polls show Lake with a slight lead over Gallego.