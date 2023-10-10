Kari Lake Officially Launches Bid For US Senate

Former Republican gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake officially launched her campaign Tuesday night for U.S. Senate in Arizona.

“We are living in some dangerous times. The world is on fire. And every day Joe Biden wakes up and pours gasoline on it,” Lake said in her announcement speech.

“The only way to fix our problems is with America First policies. President Trump showed us how to do it. Remember four years ago we had $2 a gallon gas. The border was secure, inflation was non-existent, the economy worked for every American. We were thriving and then Joe Biden stumbles into the White House and he sent us on the kamikaze mission to total destruction,” Lake said.

“The propagandists back there in the media have done absolutely nothing except cheer him on and cheer on the Democrats,” she added.

On Oct. 3, Lake registered her Senate campaign committee with the Federal Elections Commission (FEC) ahead of her campaign launch. The Arizona Republican will likely be the favorite and will take on either Independent Arizona Sen. Kyrsten Sinema or Democratic Arizona Rep. Ruben Gallego. (RELATED: Kari Lake Files To Run For U.S. Senate)

Lake and Gallego, who is running for U.S. Senate, got into a heated argument about the border crisis at the Phoenix airport on Thursday, a video exclusively obtained by the Daily Caller shows. (RELATED: EXCLUSIVE: ‘Going To Beat You’: Video Shows Kari Lake Confronting Arizona Rep Challenging Her For Senate)

In the video, Lake and Gallego can be seen at the airport, near the baggage claim area, having a conversation about the border crisis, which has greatly affected Arizona and the rest of the U.S. Lake slammed Gallego over Democrats’ support of massive influxes of illegal immigrants crossing the U.S. border daily.

Ruben, a far-left Democrat who supports late-term abortion and voted against former President Donald Trump’s border wall, approaches Lake in the video and says he knows her from her TV career as a journalist. Lake brings up the border crisis and the two get into a debate.

Lake has been giving speeches across the country for other Trump-backed candidates and was a delegate for Trump at the last GOP debate.