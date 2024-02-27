Media

Liberals Claim NYT Chick-Fil-A Story Is Fake. Evidence Shows Otherwise

Alexander Pease Contributor
A former New York Times (NYT) editor wrote an article in The Atlantic about being berated by staff at the paper for telling them his favorite sandwich is the spicy chicken sandwich from Chick-fil-A.

In turn, the author of the Atlantic article, Adam Rubinstein, was subject to backlash on his social media accusing Rubinstein of fabricating the story. However, evidence suggests Rubinstein’s story is true.

For context, Rubinstein worked at NYT from 2019 to 2021 as an opinion editor. (RELATED: ‘They Hate Gay People’: Ex-NYT Editor Says He Was Shamed By HR, Colleagues For Liking Chick-Fil-A)

In the Atlantic article, Rubinstein explained that he was berated by an NYT Human Resources (HR) staffer and faced isolation from NYT colleagues after admitting to being a fan of the spicy chicken sandwich from Chick-fil-A at an ice-breaker event when he was first hired in 2019.

NOVATO, CALIFORNIA – JUNE 01: In this photo illustration, a Chick-fil-A meal is displayed at a Chick-fil-A restaurant on June 01, 2023 in Novato, California. The fast food chain is drawing criticism on social media for its diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) policy. (Photo Illustration by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

“We don’t do that here. They hate gay people,” an unnamed NYT HR representative reportedly told Rubinstein. (RELATED: New York Lawmakers Want Rest Stop Chick-Fil-A Locations Open On Sundays)

Numerous noteworthy liberals went after Rubenstein on social media about the contents of his story, including NYT investigative journalist and 1619 Project author Nikole Hannah-Jones, who disputed Rubinstein’s recollection.

Journalist Michael Hobbes asked his followers if anyone would submit an inquiry to the Atlantic questioning the legitimacy of the anecdote, which he regarded as fabricated.

Reporter and NYT-alum Jesse Singal called out Hobbes for not asking the Atlantic directly, and shortly thereafter posted a response he received from the Atlantic regarding the process by which they confirmed the story’s veracity.

Washington Examiner commentary writer Tiana Lowe Doescher also corroborated the account and posted that the ex-NYT editor told her about the incident years ago.

The growing list of corroborative posts and lack of substantive detractions suggests that Rubinstein’s anecdote is likely true.