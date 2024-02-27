Liberals Claim NYT Chick-Fil-A Story Is Fake. Evidence Shows Otherwise

A former New York Times (NYT) editor wrote an article in The Atlantic about being berated by staff at the paper for telling them his favorite sandwich is the spicy chicken sandwich from Chick-fil-A.

In turn, the author of the Atlantic article, Adam Rubinstein, was subject to backlash on his social media accusing Rubinstein of fabricating the story. However, evidence suggests Rubinstein’s story is true.

For context, Rubinstein worked at NYT from 2019 to 2021 as an opinion editor. (RELATED: ‘They Hate Gay People’: Ex-NYT Editor Says He Was Shamed By HR, Colleagues For Liking Chick-Fil-A)

In the Atlantic article, Rubinstein explained that he was berated by an NYT Human Resources (HR) staffer and faced isolation from NYT colleagues after admitting to being a fan of the spicy chicken sandwich from Chick-fil-A at an ice-breaker event when he was first hired in 2019.

“We don’t do that here. They hate gay people,” an unnamed NYT HR representative reportedly told Rubinstein. (RELATED: New York Lawmakers Want Rest Stop Chick-Fil-A Locations Open On Sundays)

Numerous noteworthy liberals went after Rubenstein on social media about the contents of his story, including NYT investigative journalist and 1619 Project author Nikole Hannah-Jones, who disputed Rubinstein’s recollection.

this sounds like bullshit to me pic.twitter.com/uz2wM67QiV — John Ganz (@lionel_trolling) February 27, 2024

Journalist Michael Hobbes asked his followers if anyone would submit an inquiry to the Atlantic questioning the legitimacy of the anecdote, which he regarded as fabricated.

Is anyone going to contact the Atlantic to ask them about the process behind publishing this egregiously fake anecdotehttps://t.co/yvZ9hZ0l78 pic.twitter.com/vLKAXsaOjh — Michael Hobbes (@RottenInDenmark) February 26, 2024

Reporter and NYT-alum Jesse Singal called out Hobbes for not asking the Atlantic directly, and shortly thereafter posted a response he received from the Atlantic regarding the process by which they confirmed the story’s veracity.

2/ Why not send an email yourself my half-witted friend?? pic.twitter.com/z8V5QbF1WF — Jesse Singal (@jessesingal) February 27, 2024

Atlantic spokeswoman on the Chick-fil-A incident that Nikole Hannah-Jones and many others claimed must have been fabcricated: “the details were confirmed by New York Times employees who had contemporaneous knowledge of the incident in question.” pic.twitter.com/KL0cptFB6B — Jesse Singal (@jessesingal) February 27, 2024

Washington Examiner commentary writer Tiana Lowe Doescher also corroborated the account and posted that the ex-NYT editor told her about the incident years ago.

FWIW, I recall @RubensteinAdam telling me this anecdote in 2019, long before the Tom Cotton op-ed was even published. For this to be made up would mean Adam started lying for zero reason literally five years ago! https://t.co/2Rn3cro84d — Tiana Lowe Doescher (@TianaTheFirst) February 26, 2024

The growing list of corroborative posts and lack of substantive detractions suggests that Rubinstein’s anecdote is likely true.