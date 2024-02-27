Virginia Attorney General Says Katie Porter, Jake Tapper’s Response To Student’s Murder Is ‘Insulting To The Victims’

Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares said Democratic California Rep. Katie Porter’s response to the brutal murder of a 22-year-old nursing student is “insulting” to those harmed by illegal immigrants.

An illegal migrant from Venezuela allegedly murdered Laken Riley, a 22-year-old nursing student at the University of Georgia, by allegedly “seriously disfiguring her body” with an undisclosed object in mid-February, according to an affidavit, Channel 2 News reported. Porter told CNN’s Erin Burnett that “one instance” should not change U.S. immigration policy. The Fox News host showed Miyares Jake Tapper’s statement on CNN that Republicans are “seizing” on Riley’s death to target President Joe Biden over the crisis at the U.S.-Mexico border, followed by Burnett’s comments.

“I think it is insulting to the victims. It’s insulting to the victims of these sexual assaults, it is insulting to the victims of this beautiful murdered girl down in Georgia and it’s amazing [that] these legacy media outlets, they never talk to the victims,” Miyares said. “They never talk to those that have lost loved ones because someone who never should have been in this country. These are the most preventable of violent crimes. This is somebody who has been apprehended, and because of the Biden administration, they just let them go into our country where they can hurt innocent Virginians or Georgians or Americans. It’s also quite frankly shows the tone deaf[ness] of the legacy media.”

A separate Venezuelan migrant has been arrested since last week for allegedly sexually assaulting a 14-year-old girl in Virginia, according to the New York Post. The suspect, 32-year-old Renzo Mendoza Montes, entered the U.S. illegally and was later released by U.S. Customs and Border Protection in September, law enforcement told Fox News. (RELATED: ‘Every State Is A Border State’: Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp Blasts Biden Administration Over College Student’s Death)

Riley’s alleged murderer, Jose Antonio Ibarra, had previously been arrested by Immigration Customs and Enforcement (ICE) in early September after he illegally entered the U.S., and was later released on parole for “further processing.” Ibarra was later arrested in New York City for allegedly acting in a manner to injure a child less than 17 years old. The New York Police Department (NYPD) released him before a detainer could be issued, ICE stated.

He had also received a shoplifting citation in Athens-Clarke County on Oct. 27, 2023, and had an outstanding bench warrant over not appearing in court over the charges, the Atlanta-Clarke County Police Department said, Fox News reported.

Miyares said the American people cannot trust the Biden administration to tackle this issue and defend its citizens, and added they can fix the issue immediately by reinstating former President Donald Trump’s “Remain In Mexico” policy.