‘Seriously Disfiguring’: Grim Details Emerge In Case Of Illegal Immigrant Charged With Student’s Murder

Grim details have emerged relating to the Venezuelan illegal immigrant who allegedly murdered Laken Riley, a 22-year-old nursing student at the University of Georgia (UGA).

A new affidavit from Feb. 23 states that Jose Antonio Ibarra caused “bodily harm” by “seriously disfiguring her body” and skull with an inanimate object, according to Channel 2 News. Ibarra is charged with felony and malice murder, kidnapping, false imprisonment, aggravated assault, aggravated battery and concealing the death of another.

The affidavit accuses Ibarra of “dragging the victim to a secluded area” and using an object that caused blunt force trauma to her head, the outlet reported. The object used to kill Riley has yet to be disclosed.

A concerned friend of Riley’s told UGA police she did not return to the room after she left for an early morning run Tuesday, UGA said in a statement. During a search, UGA police found Riley’s corpse with “visible injuries” in the woods behind Lake Herrick at around 12:38 p.m. Medical personnel pronounced her dead upon arrival.

The U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) confirmed Ibarra’s illegal status in a press release Sunday. The agency said he had been arrested on Sept. 8, 2022, by Customs and Border Protection (CBP) after he “unlawfully” entered the U.S. Authorities later released him on parole for “further processing” until his second arrest for acting in a manner to injure a child less than 17 years old in New York City.

New York Police Department (NYPD) officials released Ibarra before a detainer could be issued, according to ICE. (RELATED: Katie Porter Says ‘One Instance’ Of Murder ‘Shouldn’t Shape’ US Immigration Policy After Nursing Student Killed)

He had also been cited for shoplifting in Athens-Clarke County on Oct. 27, 2023, and had an outstanding bench warrant for failing to appear in court over the charges, Fox News reported.

Former President Donald Trump condemned the “Radical Democrats” for releasing Ibarra after assaulting a child in New York City, and vowed to “seal the border” if re-elected president.

“Crooked Joe Biden’s Border INVASION is destroying our country and killing our citizens!” Trump wrote on Truth Social Monday. “The horrible murder of 22-year-old Laken Riley at the University of Georgia should have NEVER happened! The monster who took her life illegally entered our Country in 2022 … and then was released AGAIN by Radical Democrats in New York after injuring a CHILD!!”

“When I am your President, we will immediately Seal the Border, Stop the Invasion, and on Day One, we will begin the largest deportation operation of illegal CRIMINALS in American History!” Trump continued. “May God Bless Laken Riley and her family!!! Our prayers are with you!” he continued.

Republican Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp demanded a response “surrounding the immigration status” of Ibarra in a letter to President Joe Biden.

“Laken Riley’s tragic death struck the hearts of Georgians everywhere and has sparked national outrage,” the Georgia governor said. “Joe Biden’s failed policies have turned every state into a border state, and I’m demanding information from him so we can protect our people when the federal government won’t!”

The White House offered their “deepest condolences” to Riley in a statement following the news of her tragic death.

“We would like to extend our deepest condolences to the family and loved ones of Laken Hope Riley,” a White House spokesperson said, according to Fox News. “People should be held accountable to the fullest extent of the law if they are found to be guilty. Given this is an active case, we would have to refer you to state law enforcement and ICE.”