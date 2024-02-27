Alleged Scammers Busted After Using Fake Images To Advertise The Shoddiest ‘Immersive’ Experience You’ve Ever Seen

Police were called to an event in Glasgow on Saturday after angry families demanded refunds after their children allegedly wept at what they found.

Event organizers House of Illuminati described the immersive “Willy Wonka Experience” as a “journey filled with wondrous creations and enchanting surprises at every turn,” according to the BBC. “It was basically advertised as this big massive Willy Wonka experience with optical illusions and big chocolate fountains and sweets,” one 19-year-old attendee told BBC News Scotland. “But when we got there, it was practically an abandoned, empty warehouse, with hardly anything in it.”

People traveled from all over northern England and parts of Scotland to see what was promised for their pretty high-priced tickets. One woman spent £36 on two tickets for herself and her daughter Lydia, 8, and didn’t even get inside. The event was so bad it was canceled halfway through the first day!

There’s already a Facebook group accusing the organizers of trying to scam people with the event, it was just that terrible. Don’t believe me? See for yourself. Some of the photographs of this mess will have you crying laughing, but apparently, children were literally crying from disappointment by the whole thing.

"That's a shambles," one man wrote on one of the posts. "WTF is that?! Bloody shocking!" wrote another.

“Today has been a very stressful and frustrating day for many and for that we are truly sorry,” the organizers said on Facebook. “Unfortunately, at the last minute we were let down in many areas of our event and tried our best to continue on and push through and now realise we probably should have cancelled first thing this morning instead.”

From another Facebook post, it appears a few people have already gotten their refunds. Let’s hope everyone else does too!